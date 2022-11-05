Candidates Make Final Push for 7th District Votes in Virginia, Spotlight Endorsements

Virginia’s political heavy-hitters are joining candidates in the hotly contested 7th district congressional race to push voters to the polls in these closing days.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin headlined yet another rally for Republican Yesli Vega, while incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger picked up an endorsement from a high profile Republican.

Spanberger was joined by Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) as she rallied supporters in Prince William County, an area key to her re-election hopes. But it was an endorsement from prominent Republican Liz Cheney (R-WY) that her campaign spotlighted.

Cheney praised Spanberger as a lawmaker who works across the aisle, criticizing Vega’s past statements about Jan. 6

“We’re at a moment where we cannot afford to elect people to office who excuse in any way what President Trump is saying about the last election, people who suggest, as Abigail's opponent has, that somehow Jan. 6 was the exercise of 1st amendment rights,” Cheney said.

Spanberger said she doesn’t always agree with Cheney on policy, but that the endorsement, along with one from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, sent a message to voters.

“I think it speaks to the fact that people who are focused on results, focused on putting our country first are rallying behind our campaign,” Spanberger said.

But Democratic voters said abortion rights were a top issue, and one father said concern over school violence lead him to support Spanberger.

“So I’m really looking toward better reformation of gun control laws and that’s kind of what led me towards my choice today,” voter Francis Izuji said.

GOP challenger Yesli Vega was joined once again by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for a rally in Spotsylvania County, where she hopes to win.

Though Youngkin highlighted that Vega would be the first Hispanic Virginian elected into Congress, a Vega supporter said she wasn’t really concerned about whether the candidate makes history or not.

“What draws me to the candidate is she’s a Republican, and I’m really sick of this economy,” voter Mary McCormick said.

Vega echoed that worry.

“I’m tired of a government that keeps getting bigger by the day telling me how to spend my money, how to live my life and how to raise my children,” she said.

But the candidate is not yet ready to answer where she’d make cuts if elected.

“I can't tell you right now. I have to get in there and I have to look at things,” Vega said.