Blair Concedes Montgomery County Executive Primary to Elrich

Maryland Board of Elections certifies recount, Blair says

By NBCWashington Staff

Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

David Blair conceded the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive Wednesday to incumbent Marc Elrich.

The Maryland Board of Elections certified the recount Wednesday, and Blair lost by 32 votes, he said in a statement.

News4's Mauricio Casillas reports that businessman David Blair has reiterated his intention to request a recount, given the slim margin of the win.

“Earlier today, I called Marc Elrich to wish him the best over the next four years,” Blair said in the statement.

Elrich declared himself the winner Aug. 6 with a tweet that read, "I love this county and care about our residents so very deeply."

Blair and Elrich faced off in the predominantly Democratic county in 2018, with Elrich winning then by just 77 votes.

Elrich will face Reardon Sullivan, the Republican primary winner, in November. Sullivan beat opponent Shelly Skolnick 63.03% to 36.97%, results show.

