176K Virginia Voters Sent Incorrect Voting Info: Here's How to Check Your Polling Place

Just weeks before the midterm elections, 176,000 notices were sent to voters in Virginia containing incorrect information about where to vote.

The Virginia Department of Elections says it mailed more than 6 million notices to all registered voters.

But some information was missing on mailers sent to Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna, according to a release from the elections department.

The state sent a second mailer to the 176,000 voters in those cities — and it listed the wrong polling locations.

For example, one mailer sent to Herndon instructed people to vote in the City of Fairfax, which is an entirely separate jurisdiction from Fairfax County.

A printing issue caused the problem, the release said.

If you live in one of these towns, check your county election website for accurate precinct information. Here are lists of polling places in Fairfax County and Prince William County.

You can also use NBC Washington's Plan Your Vote tool, which includes information on early and mail-in voting; the Virginia Department of Elections polling place lookup tool or call 804-864-8901 and dial 0 for the operator.