Decision 2022

176K Virginia Voters Sent Incorrect Voting Info: Here's How to Check Your Polling Place

You can check your county election website for up-to-date precinct information

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just weeks before the midterm elections, 176,000 notices were sent to voters in Virginia containing incorrect information about where to vote.

The Virginia Department of Elections says it mailed more than 6 million notices to all registered voters.

But some information was missing on mailers sent to Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna, according to a release from the elections department.

Decision 2022 Oct 12

Plan Your Vote for 2022's Midterm Elections in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Decision 2022 Oct 17

Can I Drop Off a Midterm Election Ballot for Someone Else? Rules Vary by State

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The state sent a second mailer to the 176,000 voters in those cities — and it listed the wrong polling locations.

For example, one mailer sent to Herndon instructed people to vote in the City of Fairfax, which is an entirely separate jurisdiction from Fairfax County.

A printing issue caused the problem, the release said.

If you live in one of these towns, check your county election website for accurate precinct information. Here are lists of polling places in Fairfax County and Prince William County.

You can also use NBC Washington's Plan Your Vote tool, which includes information on early and mail-in voting; the Virginia Department of Elections polling place lookup tool or call 804-864-8901 and dial 0 for the operator.

Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Decision 20222022 electionsVirginia 2022 Election
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us