WAFF ‘Ice House’ Fundraiser to Raise Awareness Jan. 18-20

Purpose:

In the dead of winter, WAFF is partnering with Ice Lab to build a house made of 60 large blocks of ice to show what it’s like to live in a truly cold home. The Ice House is about raising awareness on what it is like to live without heat and seek donations for the Washington Area Fuel Fund.

Where:

The Washington Harbour in Georgetown

When:

Thursday, January 18: 2pm-8pm

Friday, January 19: 2pm-9pm

Saturday, January 20: 12pm-9pm

The Washington Area Fuel Fund (WAFF) was formed in 1983 when Washington Gas formed a partnership with Salvation Army to serve those communities struggling to pay their heating bills. The funds raised from WAFF go directly to providing heating assistance to families, veterans, seniors and others who are in need.

The inaugural ‘Ice House’ has already raised over $100,000 as a fundraiser. The big event January 18-20 is an opportunity for the community to get involved and help generate funding for those who want to be warm this winter.

For more information on WAFF and the Ice House, click here.

For weatherization tips, click here.

These are the generous partners who have already donated to this cause: