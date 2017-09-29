Strut Your Mutt this Saturday!

By Anna Mizelle

20151009 Cute Dog

Join us Saturday, October 7, for Strut Your Mutt, an opportunity to get outside and celebrate with your dog - and help homeless pets.

Check-in for Best Friends Animal Society’s Strut Your Mutt is at 9 a.m. at Wheaton Regional Park, 2000 Shorefield Rd, Silver Spring, Maryland.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. and the festival will continue until 1 p.m.

Whether you walk, run, or just hang out together, this community event is a great way to support pets that don’t have a loving family to take them home.

Local and national fundraising efforts support homeless pets in the community as well as funding for adoption and spay/neuter programs.

Click here to register or donate.

NBC4 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen will be emceeing the event.

