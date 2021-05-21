project innovation

11 Nonprofits Awarded a Total of $315,000 From NBC4/T44's Project Innovation

NBC4/T44 is awarding a total of $315,000 to 11 nonprofit organizations in the D.C. area through the Comcast NBC Universal Foundation Project Innovation Grant Competition.

In 2021, Project Innovation will award nearly $3.5 million, in 11 NBC- and Telemundo-owned TV station markets, to nonprofit organizations that are tackling everyday problems through innovative solutions.

"For 2021, we increased our grant funding by $1 million to help more organizations continue their important work," said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local. "This year, we’re supporting organizations that are working hard to address the systemic inequities that have persisted in our communities and were made worse by the pandemic."

The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation is committed to supporting the interests and needs of our diverse communities.

“We’re proud for Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation’s funds to be used by all of these outstanding groups to help create opportunities for others and strengthen the communities we serve,” said Jessica Clancy, vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility, NBCUniversal.

Here’s the list of our local grant recipients:

$50,000AyudaDC Metropolitan Area Interpreter Bank
$20,000Children's Law CenterHealthy Together Medical-Legal Partnership
$25,000DC SCORESPoet-Athletes For Change
$20,000Gearin' Up BicyclesYouth Bicycle Workforce Development
$13,000Jewish Council for the Aging of Greater Washington IncIntergenerational Art and Music Virtual Program
$20,000La Clinica Del Pueblo IncCommunity-based Medical Interpretation and Navigation for Limited English Proficient Communities
$50,000La Cocina VAThe Zero Barriers Training and Entrepreneurship Center
$37,000Life Pieces to MasterpiecesBrothers In Power: Catalysts for Positive Change
$50,000MusicianShip IncYouth Voices Through Community Music
$10,000New FuturesClosing the Professional Network Gap: New Futures' Career Success Program for Community College Students and Alumni
$20,000The Shepherd's Table IncShepherd's Table's Food Services Program

Since 2018, the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC/Telemundo-owned stations in the 11 participating markets have presented a total of $10.9 million in Project Innovation grants to 299 nonprofits. To see the full list of award winners, go here.

