11 Nonprofits Awarded a Total of $315,000 From NBC4/T44's Project Innovation

NBC4/T44 is awarding a total of $315,000 to 11 nonprofit organizations in the D.C. area through the Comcast NBC Universal Foundation Project Innovation Grant Competition.
In 2021, Project Innovation will award nearly $3.5 million, in 11 NBC- and Telemundo-owned TV station markets, to nonprofit organizations that are tackling everyday problems through innovative solutions.
"For 2021, we increased our grant funding by $1 million to help more organizations continue their important work," said Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Local. "This year, we’re supporting organizations that are working hard to address the systemic inequities that have persisted in our communities and were made worse by the pandemic."
The Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation is committed to supporting the interests and needs of our diverse communities.
“We’re proud for Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation’s funds to be used by all of these outstanding groups to help create opportunities for others and strengthen the communities we serve,” said Jessica Clancy, vice president, Corporate Social Responsibility, NBCUniversal.
Here’s the list of our local grant recipients:
|$50,000
|Ayuda
|DC Metropolitan Area Interpreter Bank
|$20,000
|Children's Law Center
|Healthy Together Medical-Legal Partnership
|$25,000
|DC SCORES
|Poet-Athletes For Change
|$20,000
|Gearin' Up Bicycles
|Youth Bicycle Workforce Development
|$13,000
|Jewish Council for the Aging of Greater Washington Inc
|Intergenerational Art and Music Virtual Program
|$20,000
|La Clinica Del Pueblo Inc
|Community-based Medical Interpretation and Navigation for Limited English Proficient Communities
|$50,000
|La Cocina VA
|The Zero Barriers Training and Entrepreneurship Center
|$37,000
|Life Pieces to Masterpieces
|Brothers In Power: Catalysts for Positive Change
|$50,000
|MusicianShip Inc
|Youth Voices Through Community Music
|$10,000
|New Futures
|Closing the Professional Network Gap: New Futures' Career Success Program for Community College Students and Alumni
|$20,000
|The Shepherd's Table Inc
|Shepherd's Table's Food Services Program
Since 2018, the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBC/Telemundo-owned stations in the 11 participating markets have presented a total of $10.9 million in Project Innovation grants to 299 nonprofits. To see the full list of award winners, go here.