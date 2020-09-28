NBC4 and Telemundo 44 are partnering with Kaiser Permanente, Flow Yoga Center and Granted Wellbeing to bring you free yoga for the month of October. Yoga 4 All is your month-long destination for free yoga for all levels in the DC area and beyond! With the pandemic keeping many at home and away from the gym, we are bringing virtual yoga to you, wherever you may be!



Yoga 4 All offers 30 days of free, online yoga classes in October for yogis of all levels. Yoga offers benefits like reducing anxiety, building strength and improving sleep and focus through mindfulness.



So join us! There is something for everyone here. Sign up for a class below – it’s free. Join our virtual community – ALL are welcome!

Photos: NBC4 is Teaming Up with Kaiser Permanente for Free Yoga 4 All during October