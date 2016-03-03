NBC4 Community Calendar

Looking for something different to do? Check out these possibilities in our community. Want to add an event? Click here.





DECEMBER

THIS MONTH AT THE U.S. CAPITOL TOURS AND ACTIVITIES

Through December 30, 2019; Monday- Saturday

The Capitol Visitor Center offers guided tours of the historic Capitol every 10 – 20 minutes throughout the day. The Capitol Visitor Center will be closed December 25 and will close at 1 p.m. December 24 and 31.

MONDAYS: 11 a.m. Halls of the Senate Tour 12 p.m. What’s Happening in the Chambers? 1 p.m. Votes for Women Tour 2 p.m. Halls of the Senate Tour 3 p.m. Freedom Fighters in the Capitol Collection Tour

TUESDAYS & WEDNESDAYS: 11 a.m. Halls of the Senate Tour * 12 p.m. What’s Happening in the Chambers? 1 p.m. Votes for Women Tour * 2 p.m. Halls of the Senate Tour * 3 p.m. Freedom Fighters in the Capitol Collection Tour * * (not offered Tuesdays, December 24 and 31)

THURSDAYS: 11 a.m. Halls of the Senate Tour 12 p.m. What’s Happening in the Chambers? 1 p.m. Votes for Women Tour 1 p.m. Family Program 2 p.m. Halls of the Senate Tour 3 p.m. Freedom Fighters in the Capitol Collection Tour

FRIDAYS: 11 a.m. Halls of the Senate Tour 12 p.m. What’s Happening in the Chambers? 1 p.m. Votes for Women Tour 2 p.m. Halls of the Senate Tour 3 p.m. Freedom Fighters in the Capitol Collection Tour

SATURDAYS: 10 a.m. Family Program 1 p.m. Votes for Women Tour 2 p.m. Family Program

The Choral Arts Society of Washington "Songs of the Season Christmas with Choral Arts"

When: Saturday, December 21st at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, December 24th at 2:00 pm

Where: The Kennedy Center Concert Hall

For tickets go to: www.choralarts.org/tickets or call 202-244-3669

Cost: Starting at $15

Glad tidings we bring with a selection of our favorite holiday carols and seasonal classics performed by the Choral Arts Chorus and Youth Choir. We’ll combine traditional favorites and choral jewels of the season with masterpieces performed by mezzo-soprano Kristina Lewis. Bring the entire family for a concert of festive treats that will leave you with the joy of the season in your heart!

MARYLAND YOUTH BALLET PRESENTS THE NUTCRACKER

WITH ALL NEW CHOREOGRAPHY BY ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, OLIVIER MUÑOZ

When: December 20 at 7:00 pm December 21 at 1:00 pm* and 5:00 pm December 22 at 1:00 pm* and 5:00 pm December 23 at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm December 24 at 11:00 am December 26 at 3:00 pm* and 7:00 pm

*Q and A following the performance

Where: Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center, Montgomery College Rockville (51 Mannakee St. Rockville, MD 20850). The performance is approximately two hours long including one intermission.

What: Maryland Youth Ballet proudly presents the holiday classic The Nutcracker. This year’s production will be new staging and choreography by Artistic Director Olivier Muñoz, newly appointed in 2019. The full-length version runs December 20-26 at the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center, Montgomery College.

The new version, set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, will take place in France in the 1800’s and opens with the Plassard Family Christmas Eve gathering. It follows the classic tale in which daughter, Marie receives the coveted Nutcracker doll from her Uncle Drosselmeyer and includes the great battle of the Mice and Soldiers as well as Marie’s imaginative trip to the Land of the Sweets. "I know audiences will be enchanted by this production and the wonderful dancers of Maryland Youth Ballet" said Muñoz.

MYB has been performing The Nutcracker for thirty years at Montgomery College. Attending the production has become a holiday tradition for many. The new choreography, which will also include the addition of several new characters including Carolers, Angels, and Mini Mice, is sure to bring a new energy and enthusiasm to the production.

NUTCRACKER TICKETS:

Advance Online - $27 Children/Seniors (12 & under or 65+), $34 Adults, $27 Groups 10+. At-the-Door - $32 Children/Seniors (12 & under or 65+), $38 Adults.

For tickets and/or more information, please visit www.marylandyouthballet.org.

The Choral Arts Society of Washington "A Family Christmas for the young and young at heart"(ages 5+)

When: Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. (Event will also be held on Tuesday, December 24th-- see below for event details for Tuesday)

Where: Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center

For tickets visit: www.choralarts.org/tickets or call 202-244-3669

Cost: starting at $20

Bring the kids for an unforgettable holiday experience as the Choral Arts Chorus fills the concert hall with holiday classics just for them! We’ll take you on a merry tour of sing-alongs and Christmas favorites that will have your family singing all the way home. Expect a visit from Santa, Frosty, and Rudolph! This one-hour concert is perfect for children ages 5 and up.

The Choral Arts Society of Washington "A Family Christmas for the young and young at heart"(ages 5+)

When: Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at 11:00 am

Where: The Kennedy Center Concert Hall

For tickets visit: www.choralarts.org/tickets or call 202-244-3669

Cost: starting at $20

CHRISTMAS EVE BREAKFAST TOUR

When: Tuesday, December 24th, 2019

Where: O Museum in the Mansion, 2020 O

Street NW DC

Tickets: $39/person

One-line reservations are required: http://www.omuseum.org/xmasevebreakfast

Start your Christmas Eve with a warm, cozy journey

filled with seasons greetings and holiday cheer that will create lasting

memories for the entire family.



Enjoy our delicious continental breakfast (sweet breads, yogurt, granola, fresh fruit hot coffee, hot tea, hot chocolate) then tour through our themed rooms and search for secret doors.

Bring your own shopping bags.

Everything is for sale!

Proceeds of this tour go to support the artist-in-residence, heroes and other programs at O Street Museum.

CHRISTMAS EVE DESSERT AND TOUR

When: Tuesday, December 24th

Where: O Museum in the Mansion, 2020 O

Street NW DC

Tickets: $39.00/person

On-line reservations are required: http://www.omuseum.org/xmasevedessert

We've decked the halls and filled the stockings with seasons greetings and holiday cheer that will create lasting memories for the entire family. Enjoy a decadent assortment of tortes, cakes & sweets at our spectacular dessert buffet then tour through our themed rooms and search for secret doors.

Includes hot coffee & hot tea.

Cash bar.

Bring your own shopping bags. Everything is for sale!

Proceeds of this tour go to support the artist-in-residence, heroes and other programs at O Street Museum

ROARING '20's NEW YEAR's EVE PARTY

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Where: O Museum in the Mansion, 2020 O Street

NW DC

Tickets: $250.00

Online reservations are required: http://www.omuseum.org/nye

This is your chance to party like Gatsby himself!

Grab your flapper dresses, silk gloves, tuxedos, and top hats–to revel the

night away with the fanfare, and decadence that so defined the decade.



PARTY INCLUDES:

• premium open bar 9pm - midnight (cash bar

midnight -1am)

• glass of champagne for midnight toast

• chocolate fountain

• miniature pastries

• DJ Stylz

• red carpet photo-op

• Tour the 100 room mansion until the ball

drops!

• big screen tv's for ball drop

NOTE: champagne and shots not

included in the open bar.



Veterans Connect Networking Event

Who: Active Duty, Military Spouse, and Veterans Entrepreneurs

When: January 16, 2020 5-8 pm

Where: Brew Republic Bierwerks, 15201 Potomac Town Place, Woodbridge, VA 22191

Why: Our goal is to connect Active Duty, Military Spouse, and Veterans Entrepreneurs with resources specifically set aside for the Veterans. The best way to make that happen is to connect them with each other, to share knowledge, best practices, and resources. We are stronger together.

How:

Eventbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/doing-business-with-the-district-of-columbia-tickets-71915315645

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

When: Thursday, January 23rd, 2020

7:00 - 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Miracle Theatre, 535 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Visit the Alliance's website for more information and to purchase tickets:

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival brings together incredible selections of family-friendly films that inform, inspire, and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities while creating a positive future for the next generation. Festival-goers can expect to see award winning films about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy and climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, and agriculture. Beer, wine, and food will be available for purchase. Attendees will have the opportunity to enter raffles for items from City Winery DC, River & Trail Outfitters, and more!

2020 PWC HayMaker STEAM Expo

When: Saturday, January 25th from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Battlefield High School in Haymarket, VA

Description:

The much-anticipated 2020 PWC HayMaker STEAM Expo will be held on Saturday, January 25th from 11 AM to 3 PM at Battlefield High School in Haymarket, VA. At the sixth annual Expo, ILITE Robotics is excited to provide hands-on, interesting, and enriching activities that promote curiosity and introduce attendees to the many facets of STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics.

Each year, the PWC HayMaker STEAM Expo attracts over 2,000 attendees from all over the county. “Makers” of all ages are invited to spend the day driving robots, learning about sustainability, doing science experiments, solving engineering challenges, and more!

The Choral Arts Society of Washington "Living the Dream Singing the Dream, 32nd Annual Choral Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."

When: Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Where:

Where: The Kennedy Center Concert Hall

For ticket info visit: www.choralarts.org/tickets or call 202-244-3669

Price: starting at $25

The Choral Arts Chorus and the Washington Performing Arts Gospel Choirs come together in a concert showcasing the powerful music that has given voice to the voiceless for generations in this 32nd annual choral tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This moving performance will inspire the spirit and features a collaboration of styles, music, ages, and cultures.

STRING SERENADE

When:

Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.

Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall

Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

George Washington Masonic Memorial

James Ross, Music Director

Berta Rojas, guitarist

MOZART: Serenade No. 6 “Serenata Notturna”

CASTELNUOVO-TEDESCO: Guitar Concerto in D Major

PRICE: Andante Moderato from String Quartet in G Major (arr. by James Ross)

SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 5

The Choral Arts Society of Washington presents: Music By Women On a Mission

When: Saturday, March 28th 2020 4:00 pm & 8:00 pm

Where: LIVE! at 10th & G

For tickets visit: www.choralarts.org/tickets or call 202-244-3669

Cost: $30

Strong. Resilient. Unstoppable. The Women of the Choral Arts Chorus and the Choral Arts Chamber Singers will showcase the breadth, depth, and richness of choral music composed by a diverse group of women whose creativity and talent are beyond formidable. Join Scott Tucker and guest conductor Gisèle Becker for a program of music that vividly evokes issues close to the hearts of composers such as Melissa Dunphy, Carol Barnett, and Undine Smith Moore.

The Choral Arts Society of Washington "Robert Schumann: Requiem"

When: Sunday, May 3rd, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Where: The Kennedy Center Concert Hall

For tickets visit: www.choralarts.org/tickets or call 202-244-3669

Price: starting at $15

From the wonder of creation, to the heartache of loss, Choral Arts brings a sense of timelessness to the concert hall in a program that takes listeners on a journey from the beginning to the end. The program features Schumann’s hauntingly beautiful and neglected Requiem, Op. 148. Schumann once said, "A requiem is written for oneself." Tragically, Schumann completed this requiem after committing himself to the asylum where he would spend the remainder of his life.

MUSICAL TALES OF BELONGING

When: Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.



Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall

Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

George Washington Masonic Memorial

James Ross, Music Director

Claudia Chudacoff, concertmaster

PRECHTL: Tribute (world-premiere)

FRANK: Three Latin-American Dances

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Scheherazade

