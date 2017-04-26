NBC4 Allstate Community Shred Scheduled for June 24

The next NBC4 Allstate Community Shred is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Lot 13 on Montgomery College's Rockville, Maryland, campus. Your car MUST be in line by 11 a.m. in order to be served.

To ensure the safety of all participants and maintain traffic flow, you MUST remain in your vehicle at all times and will not be able to watch your papers being shredded.

The campus is located at 51 Mannakee Street, Rockville, Md. 20850 (Route 355 & Mannakee Street). Map it here.

Shredding is the easiest way to prevent identity theft, so bring your old bank statements and other private documents. There is a FOUR-box maximum per each personal car.

To keep this event safe and secure, please do not bring batteries, flammables, combustibles, electronic equipment (hard drives), media materials (DVDs, CDs, tapes), binders, or hanging files.

Directions from Route 355:

From the north: Take I-270 South to Exit 9A (I-370E). Take exit and merge onto I-370 East toward Metro Station. Take the Shady Grove exit toward Rt. 355 South/Rockville. Turn left onto Shady Grove Road. Turn right onto Rt. 355/South Frederick Road/Hungerford Drive. Continue to follow Rt. 355. Turn right at Mannakee Street. Take the first left turn into Montgomery College Parking Lot 13.

From the south: Take Rt. 355 north past Rt. 28/Viers Mill Road and the Rockville Town Center. Turn left onto Mannakee Street. Take the first left turn into Montgomery College Parking Lot 13.