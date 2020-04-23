Maryland Catering Raises Funds to Feed Hospital Workers

During this crisis, we’ve been hearing about many businesses doing what they can during this hard time to help others. One Maryland catering company is helping out local restaurants while also keeping to feed hospital staff fed.

Relish Catering in Bethesda is still in business because they secured a contract to feed 500 meals a day to homeless shelters in Montgomery County. The owner, Laura Calderone, feeling grateful for her good fortune decided she needed to pay it forward. She understands what it’s like for restaurants right now.

“I know how the margins are. I know the struggle. My feeling is the more we help together as a community not only does it pull more people together, but it gives you a sense of family,” Calderone said.

That sense of family led her to raising more than $7,500 in the last month through a Facebook fundraiser.

“I just happen to play soccer with one of the ER doctors at Medstar Montgomery General and I said, ‘How can I help you?’ and she’s like, ‘oh, we could use meals’,” Calderone said.

Every time Relish Catering raises $1,000, they donate it to a local restaurant who then turns around and makes 100 meals for staff at Medstar Montgomery General.

“It lifts them up to know the community is supporting them and we all have their back’s, and then we can help support a small business to support our physicians and the people on the front lines. It’s a win-win,” Calderone said.

To donate you can go to: https://www.facebook.com/donate/536820783696546/

