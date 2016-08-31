Join Us September 11th for Celebration of Service on the National Mall!

By Bryan Brougham

MEALPACK FOR WEB

Volunteers are needed! Please join us on Sunday, Sept. 11 on the National Mall to help pack healthy meals for seniors living with hunger.

More than 13 percent of Washington D.C. households contain seniors struggling with poverty and food insecurity. That’s why NBC4 has teamed up with the AARP Foundation to bring together more than 5,000 volunteers to pack 1.5 million meals.

We hope this event, held on the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, will be the largest meal-packing event to help struggling seniors that live in or around Washington D.C.

Join NBC4; Lisa Marsh Ryerson, president of the AARP Foundation; Jo Ann Jenkins, AARP CEO; the Capital Area Food Bank and your neighbors to pack meals.

For more information and to register for this event, please visit www.mealpackchallenge.org.

The event will be held:

Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
National Mall, Reflecting Pool (Next to WWII Memorial)
1750 Independence Ave SW
Washington, D.C. 20006

