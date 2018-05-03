Join the Friends of the National Zoo for ZooFari: Dine for Wildlife!

With more than 100 of the area's top restaurants and vintners, ZooFari is an evening of food and fine wines, all in the wild setting of the National Zoo. The event, sponsored by Geico, raises money to support the Zoo's mission to save species.

As you stroll through the vendors, stop in to the Small Mammal House, the Great Ape House, and the Reptile Discovery Center to visit some of the Zoo's most sought-after residents. You will also encounter great live entertainment, including DJ Chef — champion of the Food Network's Cutthroat Kitchen.



At the ZooFari auction, you can bid on exclusive Zoo tours, animal-themed art, vacation getaways, U.S. Capitol tours, unique adventures and more.

ZooFari will be held Thursday, May 17, 2018, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For tickets and more information, click here.



ZooFari is sponsored by Geico.