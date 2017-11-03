Join LUNGevity and NBC4 for Breathe Deep D.C.

Join LUNGevity and NBC4 for the 2017 Breathe Deep D.C. Walk, which will be held this Sunday, Nov. 5, on the National Mall.

This 5K, untimed walk raises funds for critical lung research, education and support. The course is friendly to strollers, wheelchairs, and pets (though the pets must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet -- and walkers with pets must clean up afterward).

There's also music, free refreshments, and kids' activities. Awards will be given to the largest team, the top fundraising team, and the most creative team name.

NBC4 Meteorologist Doug Kammerer will be emcee of the event.



Breathe Deep D.C. was created by Jerry Sorkin, a Bethesda father of two, who was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in 2007. The event has hosted thousands of participants and raised over $1 million for research, support and treatment.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

