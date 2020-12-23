‘Inequality in America' Special Will Tackle The Intersection of Sports and Racism

News4 is working for you to explore the intersection of sports, racism and social justice in a special broadcast of "Inequality in America" airing Thursday, Dec. 24.

Current and former athletes, coaches, and newsmakers join the conversation to examine how sports have helped confront the status quo, break down barriers, and uplift and unify.

Join News4 for a special, hour-long discussion on the intersection of sports, racism and social justice with local athletes, coaches and trailblazers Thursday at 4pm.

The special broadcast will include:

University of Maryland Trailblazers

UMD President Darryll Pines, Ph.D

Damon Evans, UMD's Athletic Director

Mike Locksley, UMD's Head Football Coach

News4's Leon Harris will speak with the University of Maryland big three – UMD's School President, Athletic Director and Head Football Coach – who are all Black. They cover their journey, ‘ally-ship’, reaction to the protests and setting up for the future.

Torrey Smith, NFL Player and activist

News4's Jummy Olabanji will speak with Torrey Smith – an NFL player and part of the NFL’s Players Coalition – about why he’s involved and his work in giving back to underserved communities.

National Museum of African American History and Culture

News4's Aaron Gilchrist will take a deep dive into the NMHAAC sports exhibit.

The Durant Center

News4's Tracee Wilkins will profile the Durant Center, home of college track in Prince George's County and the headquarters for all Kevin Durant Charity Foundation programs. She'll also speak with Kevin Durant’s mother, Wanda.

Jesse Washington, Co-Author of Georgetown Basketball Coach John Thompson's Posthumous Autobiography

News4's Tracee Wilkins will speak with the author behind the powerful new book on longtime Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson and what he meant to the game of basketball, sports and Washington, D.C.

Bill Hamid, D.C. United Player

News4's Justin Finch will speak with a group of Black Major League Soccer players, including Bill Hamid, who have formed a coalition to address systemic racism.

Previous "Inequality in America" specials have explored voting rights in America and discussions on police brutality sparked by an officer's killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

News4 anchor Aaron Gilchrist led a discussion on racism, police and how Black Lives Matter became a movement. Watch it here in its entirety.