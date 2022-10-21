DC High School Marching Band Runs on ‘Zero-Dollar' Budget, Teamwork and Community Support

Without a dime of dedicated funding, the Eastern High School marching band’s show goes on — thanks to teamwork, dedication and support from the community.

“The Blue and White Marching Machine” has gone viral for unscheduled marches through the streets of the Washington, D.C.’s, Capitol Hill neighborhood. And those neighbors have returned the favor by supporting the band in buying equipment, uniforms and more by donating on the Capitol Hill Community Foundation’s campaign.

It makes all the difference for an underserved music program, one of just a few in D.C., says band director James Perry.

“We’re not underfunded. Ok? We have a zero-dollar budget,” Perry said. “Every little thing we need, we have to fundraise to get it.”

Eastern High School students say it’s worth it to them.

“It makes me feel like I am helping others,” Tobias Jackson, a co-section leader and 11th-grade student, said. “Brighten their day!”

“Everybody here is your friend, right? But when it comes to the band, there’s hierarchy,” said Armani Reynolds, an 11-grade band member. “When you get in the room, it’s like these people are no longer your friends, they’re your teammates.”

Asia Martin, a junior, describes being in the band as an experience like no other.

“You just gotta be here to understand it,” Martin said.

You can donate to the Eastern High School Marching Band here.