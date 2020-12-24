Hundreds of Jeeps Parade for West Virginia Boy Battling Cancer

The night before Christmas Eve, a 10-mile long line of Jeeps came together in an incredible show of support for a young boy battling cancer.

Four-year-old Georgie loves Jeeps.

So, when planning Georgie’s trip home from the hospital for the holidays, his loved ones made the call for Jeep owners to gather at James Rumsey Technical Institute.

Hundreds of Jeeps showed up for a parade. Organizers believe more than 2,000 Jeeps drove through Hedgesville, West Virginia, while Georgie watched.

The Jeeps came from all over: Drivers from at least 20 different states registered for the event.

Among them was News4’s own Melissa Mollet.

She told us the line to drive by was about 10 miles long.

Georgie is fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma. Family has set up a GoFundMe.