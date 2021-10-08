Hispanic Heritage Month Special Airs Saturday on NBC4

NBC4 is proud to be working together with Telemundo 44 to highlight the achievements of Hispanics and showcase the culture in the D.C. area.

Our celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month special airs Saturday at 9 a.m. on NBC4.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Join Juliana Valencia for stories that showcase the culture, food and music of the Hispanic community in our area.

The stories introduce you to inspiring members of our community including three Latinas who are inspiring others with their eye for design and a meteorologist who is working to improve how Spanish-speaking communities receive weather information.

We're all proud to be a part of celebrating Hispanic heritage and #Working4You.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15th - October 15th. Professor Mireya Loza of Georgetown University tells us the history behind the observation and how it can be celebrated.