Job Listings 4 You

We are Working 4 You during this COVID-19 pandemic. Scroll down for a list of companies with available job opportunities.

Visit https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/coronavirus/ to learn more about additional resources and other pandemic-related news.

Retail

Ace Hardware Store

Allied Universal Security Services

Aldi

Amazon

Big Lots

Costco Wholesales

Giant

Giant Food Store

Hungry Harvest

Lidl

Lowe’s

Safeway

Target

Trader Joe’s

The Home Depot

Walmart

Dollar General Corporation

Weis Markets

Wegmans

7 Eleven

Construction

Clark Construction

Davis Construction

Food Service

Chick-fil-A

Domino’s

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Papa John’s

Pizza Hut

Medical/ Pharmacy

CVS

Adventist HealthCare

Gene Dx

Transportation service

FedEx

WMATA

Federal, State and Local government Workforce Centers

US 2020 CENSUS

Maryland

Condado de Montgomery

Condado de Prince George

DC

Virginia

Virginia Career Works

Condado de Prince William

Condado de Fairfax

Condado de Arlington

Alexandria/Arlington Regional Workforce Council

City of Alexandria

Training and Career Path Assistance (Sponsored by the Department of Labor)

English: https://www.onetonline.org/

Español: https://www.miproximopaso.org/

Other job search sites

DCjobs.com

Glassdoor

Idealist

Indeed

Linkedin