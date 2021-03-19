Health & Fitness Expo

The 2021 NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo will be virtual! Join us on March 19 and 20 for free events in a safe environment. Check this page frequently for schedule updates. Want to be an Expo partner? Email NBC4Expo@nbcuni.com
Today & Saturday: The 2021 NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo Goes Virtual

Our virtual Health & Fitness Expo opens at noon on March 19, 2021

The NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo is virtual this year. It kicks off at noon this Friday, March 19 and continues on Saturday, March 20.

Go here to register for the Virtual Health & Fitness Expo.

Attendees of the virtual expo will have access to leading healthcare providers, the latest wellness information and fitness trends, have the ability to schedule appointments, purchase products and services, attend sessions, participate in contests and meet their favorite on-air NBC4, Telemundo 44 and NBC Sports Washington personalities in a digital environment.

On Friday, you can chat with exhibitors from noon to 8 p.m. On Saturday, you can chat with exhibitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We are excited to bring you great content, a safe environment and an opportunity to learn more about health, wellness and fitness.

The Emmy Award-winning D.C. expo, hosted and promoted by NBC4, Telemundo 44, and new for 2021, NBC Sports Washington, is in its 28th year. It has been recognized as the best-promoted and best-attended consumer wellness expo in the nation for nearly three decades. Now more than ever, health, wellness and keeping current with the latest medical breakthroughs are top-of-mind for viewers.

If you need help or more information, please email NBC4Expo@nbcuni.com.

