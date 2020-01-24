Cooking 4 You: Turkey Chili and Old Fashioned Johnny Cakes

Turkey Chili



Ingredients:



1 lb of ground turkey

olive oil or vegetable oil for sauteing

1 cup of kidney beans

1 cup of tomato sauce

1 cup of kernel corn

½ cup of onions diced

½ cup of bell peppers

½ cup of black beans

3 oz. of tomato paste

½ tablespoon of chili powder

½ tablespoon of sugar (optional)

1 teaspoon of the following: cumin, seasoned salt, pepper, paprika, garlic powder



Directions:



1. Saute the ground turkey in light vegetable or olive oil, bell peppers, and the onions.

Drain the liquid from the pan.

2. In a sauce pan, put in the ground turkey, bell peppers, and onions, tomato sauce, paste, beans, corn, and seasoning.

3. Bring it to a boil and then turn it to low and simmer for 30 minutes.

4. Serve with crackers or cornbread.



Old Fashioned Johnny Cakes

Ingredients:



1 1/4 cups milk

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup flour

1 cup cornmeal

2 tablespoons granulated sugar (optional)

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 egg (lightly beaten)



Directions:



1. Heat the milk with the butter until the mixture begins to simmer.

2. Combine the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Whisk to blend.

3. Add the hot milk mixture to the dry ingredients and stir to blend.

4. Whisk in the beaten egg.

5. Drop onto a hot, greased griddle or drop in an iron skillet and fry until golden brown on both sides.

6. Serve with hot butter or syrup for pancakes, or serve them as bread with butter



Serves 6-8

