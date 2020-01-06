food

Cooking 4 You: Matchbox Bistro Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Yogurt Ranch Slaw

Recreate Matchbox Bistro's Buffalo Chicken Sliders at home! This recipe will be demonstrated live on the Cooking 4 You Stage on Saturday at 12:00 noon at the NBC4 Telemundo 44 Health & Fitness Expo.

Fried chicken sandwich - Melody
Melody

Buffalo Chicken (makes appx 32 sliders)

Ground Chicken 4 lbs
Yellow Onion, minced 4 oz
Garlic, Minecd 1 oz
Egg White, from whole eggs 2 ea
Hot Sauce, your choice 4 oz
Corn Starch 4 tbsp
Sea Salt To taste
Black pepper To taste
  1. Combine ground chicken with onion and garlic in large bowl.
  2. In separate bowl, lightly beat the egg whites together with the hot sauce and corn starch.
  3. Combine chicken mixture with the egg white mixture and fold to combine.
  4. Season with Sea Salt and Black Pepper.
  5. Allow to rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.  At that point you can either portion into 2 oz patties, or just use with a scoop to form the sliders.

Yogurt Ranch (Makes appx 1 ½ cups)

Non-fat greek yogurt, plain 1 cup
Low fat buttermilk 1/3 cup
Dijon Mustard 1 tsp
Parsley, chopped 1 tbsp
Chives, chopped 1 tbsp
Garlic Powder ½ tsp
Onion Powder ½ tsp
Kosher Salt ½ tsp
Black Pepper ½ tsp
  1. Combine yogurt and buttermilk in a small bowl until smooth.
  2. Add the rest of the ingredients using a whisk to combine.
  3. Check seasoning and refrigerate.

Celery Slaw

Celery, thinly sliced 1-2 rib (appx 4 oz)
Carrot, thinly sliced 1 small carrot (appx 4 oz)
Cabbage, thinly sliced ¼ small head (appx 2 oz)
  1. Combine all ingredients and toss.

Buffalo Chicken Slider with Yogurt Ranch Slaw (1 portion)

Buffalo Chicken Slider mix 3 (2oz) patties
Olive Oil To coat
Whole Wheat Slider Buns 3 each
Melted, trans fat free margarine To toast
Celery Slaw 1 oz
Yogurt Ranch To drizzle
   
Blue Cheese, if desired To garnish
  1. Using a heavy bottom skillet, place over medium heat.
  2. Add a drizzle of olive oil to the pan, should shimmer but not smoke.
  3. Add your patties of buffalo chicken slider to the pan and allow to sear unmoved for 2 minutes.
  4. Using the back side of a spatula, press the burger patty down to smash.
  5. Flip the burger over in the skillet.
  6. Continue to cook on opposite side until cooked through, 165* but still juicy.
  7. Meanwhile, toast the whole-wheat buns with the melted margarine.
  8. It is important to get the slider bun hot the whole way through and golden brown.
  9. If desired, add a few crumbles of blue cheese to the top of the chicken slider and allow softening and melting.
  10. Begin plating by tossing the celery and carrots with the yogurt ranch dressing. 
  11. Place the chicken patties on the whole wheat buns, then top with a small amount of the slaw.
  12. Top with the top bun and serve.

This article tagged under:

foodhealth & fitness expoRecipes
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us