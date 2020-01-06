Cooking 4 You: Matchbox Bistro Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Yogurt Ranch Slaw

Buffalo Chicken (makes appx 32 sliders)
|Ground Chicken
|4 lbs
|Yellow Onion, minced
|4 oz
|Garlic, Minecd
|1 oz
|Egg White, from whole eggs
|2 ea
|Hot Sauce, your choice
|4 oz
|Corn Starch
|4 tbsp
|Sea Salt
|To taste
|Black pepper
|To taste
- Combine ground chicken with onion and garlic in large bowl.
- In separate bowl, lightly beat the egg whites together with the hot sauce and corn starch.
- Combine chicken mixture with the egg white mixture and fold to combine.
- Season with Sea Salt and Black Pepper.
- Allow to rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. At that point you can either portion into 2 oz patties, or just use with a scoop to form the sliders.
Yogurt Ranch (Makes appx 1 ½ cups)
|Non-fat greek yogurt, plain
|1 cup
|Low fat buttermilk
|1/3 cup
|Dijon Mustard
|1 tsp
|Parsley, chopped
|1 tbsp
|Chives, chopped
|1 tbsp
|Garlic Powder
|½ tsp
|Onion Powder
|½ tsp
|Kosher Salt
|½ tsp
|Black Pepper
|½ tsp
- Combine yogurt and buttermilk in a small bowl until smooth.
- Add the rest of the ingredients using a whisk to combine.
- Check seasoning and refrigerate.
Celery Slaw
|Celery, thinly sliced
|1-2 rib (appx 4 oz)
|Carrot, thinly sliced
|1 small carrot (appx 4 oz)
|Cabbage, thinly sliced
|¼ small head (appx 2 oz)
- Combine all ingredients and toss.
Buffalo Chicken Slider with Yogurt Ranch Slaw (1 portion)
|Buffalo Chicken Slider mix
|3 (2oz) patties
|Olive Oil
|To coat
|Whole Wheat Slider Buns
|3 each
|Melted, trans fat free margarine
|To toast
|Celery Slaw
|1 oz
|Yogurt Ranch
|To drizzle
|Blue Cheese, if desired
|To garnish
- Using a heavy bottom skillet, place over medium heat.
- Add a drizzle of olive oil to the pan, should shimmer but not smoke.
- Add your patties of buffalo chicken slider to the pan and allow to sear unmoved for 2 minutes.
- Using the back side of a spatula, press the burger patty down to smash.
- Flip the burger over in the skillet.
- Continue to cook on opposite side until cooked through, 165* but still juicy.
- Meanwhile, toast the whole-wheat buns with the melted margarine.
- It is important to get the slider bun hot the whole way through and golden brown.
- If desired, add a few crumbles of blue cheese to the top of the chicken slider and allow softening and melting.
- Begin plating by tossing the celery and carrots with the yogurt ranch dressing.
- Place the chicken patties on the whole wheat buns, then top with a small amount of the slaw.
- Top with the top bun and serve.