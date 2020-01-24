Cooking 4 You: Asian Meals Made Easy! by Wegmans

Miso Soup

Ingredients:

- 4 cups Kayanoya Original Dashi Stock (prepare 2 pouches per pkg directions; keep warm)

- 2 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Red Miso Paste

- 1/4 of a 14 oz pkg Wegmans Organic Firm Tofu, drained, 1/4-inch dice

- 8 sheets Food You Feel Good About Roasted and Sea Salted Seaweed Snack

- 1 green onion, trimmed, green part only, thinly sliced



Directions:

1. Add 1/2 cup prepared dashi stock and miso to small bowl; whisk until miso is dissolved. Add miso-dashi mixture to remaining dashi stock; stir to combine.

2. Divide tofu, seaweed, and green onions equally into 4 bowls; ladle stock equally over bowls.

Stir Fry Broccoli and Mushrooms

Ingredients:

- 3 Tbsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil

- 1 1/2 lbs Food You Feel Good About Broccoli Florets

- 2 pkgs (5 oz each) Food You Feel Good About Sliced Shiitake Mushrooms, washed

- 1/2 cup water

- 1/2 Tbsp peeled, minced fresh ginger

- 1 Tbsp chopped Food You Feel Good About Cleaned & Cut Peeled Garlic

- 1 tsp salt



Directions:



1. Drizzle oil around sides of stir-fry pan; tilt pan to coat evenly. Heat on HIGH until oil faintly smokes.

2. Add broccoli and mushrooms; cook, stirring constantly, 2-3 min.

3. Add water, ginger, garlic, and salt; stir to combine. Cook, stirring, 5-6 min until broccoli is tender and water has evaporated.