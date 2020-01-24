food

Cooking 4 You: Asian Meals Made Easy! by Wegmans

Have fun with Asian night by making stir fry vegetables and miso soup at home. Wegmans is the Cooking 4 You Stage sponsor at the 2020 Health & Fitness Expo.

Wegmans

Miso Soup

Ingredients:
- 4 cups Kayanoya Original Dashi Stock (prepare 2 pouches per pkg directions; keep warm)
- 2 Tbsp Food You Feel Good About Red Miso Paste
- 1/4 of a 14 oz pkg Wegmans Organic Firm Tofu, drained, 1/4-inch dice
- 8 sheets Food You Feel Good About Roasted and Sea Salted Seaweed Snack
- 1 green onion, trimmed, green part only, thinly sliced

Directions:
1. Add 1/2 cup prepared dashi stock and miso to small bowl; whisk until miso is dissolved. Add miso-dashi mixture to remaining dashi stock; stir to combine.
2. Divide tofu, seaweed, and green onions equally into 4 bowls; ladle stock equally over bowls.

Stir Fry Broccoli and Mushrooms

Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp Wegmans Pure Olive Oil
- 1 1/2 lbs Food You Feel Good About Broccoli Florets
- 2 pkgs (5 oz each) Food You Feel Good About Sliced Shiitake Mushrooms, washed
- 1/2 cup water
- 1/2 Tbsp peeled, minced fresh ginger
- 1 Tbsp chopped Food You Feel Good About Cleaned & Cut Peeled Garlic
- 1 tsp salt

Directions:

1. Drizzle oil around sides of stir-fry pan; tilt pan to coat evenly. Heat on HIGH until oil faintly smokes.
2. Add broccoli and mushrooms; cook, stirring constantly, 2-3 min.
3. Add water, ginger, garlic, and salt; stir to combine. Cook, stirring, 5-6 min until broccoli is tender and water has evaporated.

