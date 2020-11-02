Food 4 Families 2020: How to Contribute

Our annual Food 4 Families Thanksgiving Food Drive is off to a great start. Our friends at Shady Brook Farms have very generously donated 5,000 turkeys for our annual campaign.

Now we need your help to purchase $25 Safeway gift cards so that our recipients can supplement the turkeys with sides. Safeway has donated $25,000 to the cause. Our friends and partners at Comcast Business, Xfinity Communities and Comcast have contributed $15,000.

Please join them by making a secure online donation here.

All donations go to NBC4's Food 4 Families Fund at the Greater Washington Community Foundation and are tax-deductible. And every dollar donated will go directly to the purchase of the gift cards.

NBC Washington's annual Food 4 Families Thanksgiving Food Drive is off to a great start, thanks to Shady Brook Farms for donating thousands of turkeys. Now we need your help to purchase the sides. News4's Molette Green explains how you can help Food 4 Families. Go here for more information: NBCWashington.com/Food4Families

Because of the pandemic, the need is greater than ever. Your donation will help us provide complete Thanksgiving meals to families, seniors, people experiencing homelessness, veterans and other neighbors in need. We partner with community groups and nonprofits, churches, youth organizations and fraternal organizations to distribute the meals.

Thank you for joining us in Working 4 the Community! And thanks to our sponsors for their help in making this campaign possible!