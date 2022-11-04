in the community

Food 4 Families: How You Can Help Alleviate Hunger

You can help people in need through NBC4's Food 4 Families campaign

NBC4

Right now families around Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia are struggling to make ends meet but we can be part of the solution to alleviate hunger.

Join NBC4 and Telemundo 44's Food 4 Families campaign. Here's how you can help:

Click here to donate any amount of money through the Greater Washington Community Foundation Food 4 Families Fund. All proceeds go to feed our neighbors in the DMV region.

Our thanks to you for making a difference! And sincere appreciation to our Food 4 Families partners at Shady Brooks FarmsWashington GasTrustar Bank, and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.

This article tagged under:

in the communityFood 4 Families
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us