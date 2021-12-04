DMV Knights Youth Football Team Fundraising for National Championships Trip

The DMV Knights Silver football team will be heading to the Youth National Championship — and they’re asking for help to raise money for the trip.

“This is something rare that every child doesn’t get the experience,” coach Darrell Givens said. “The hours that they put in from February to now… it’s showing them that it’s really paying off.”

The Prince George's County team wants to raise $20,000 so every player can make the trip to Miami, Florida, according to their GoFundMe page.

The team is for kids 11 and under, and most of them have been playing together since they were about 8 years old, Givens said.

“It’s gonna be great because I know we’re gonna win and I’ve got my brothers behind me,” player Darrell Givens Jr. said.

You can follow their journey and get information on how to support the team on their Instagram.

It’s extra meaningful that the DMV Knights have been so successful this year. They’ve dedicated the season to Peyton “PJ” Evans, an 8-year-old boy killed by a stray bullet in Prince George’s County.