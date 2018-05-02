Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with NBC4

Sunday, May 20, News4 Today anchor Eun Yang hosted “Celebrating Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Month,” which profiled several notable people of Asian descent here in the DMV.

The celebration featured Japanese, Indian and Philippino cuisine, Qi Pao/Cheong Sam modeling their traditional garments as well as a performance showcasing Indian music and dance.

NBC4 is Working 4 You in recognizing the diversity that makes our community such a great place to live.

NBC4 proudly celebrates the diversity of our community by commemorating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The month of May is designated as a time to recognize, appreciate and celebrate all the contributions of our Asian and Pacific Islander Americans.

NBC4 also recognized the cultural contributions of three local organizations – Chinese Youth Club, The Japan-America Society, and Nootana – at the reception, May 22nd. The reception ended with a donation to the Philippine Nurses Association of Metropolitan D.C.