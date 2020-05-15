Brag On Your Grad: Honor D.C., Maryland, and Virginia Graduates Here

To honor your graduate, please submit your photo and grad information to NBC4T44Grads@nbcuni.com.



COVID-19 has affected everyone in its own way, but necessary changes have especially impacted our grads from kindergarten and middle school to high school and college.



This is a time of reflection and celebration of all of their hard work and sacrifices. As our grads are missing out on their rights of passage, we want to honor them!

We present “Brag On Your Grad,” where you can highlight a student you know that deserves some recognition.



Brag on your D.C., Maryland or Virginia graduate by sharing why you are proud of them, along with a photo (please do not submit yearbook or professional senior pictures). Also include which school your grad is currently attending, along with what their plans are after graduation. Don't forget to add who the submission is from, whether it's mom, grandpa, cousin, friend or a secret admirer!



All graduations count! From kindergarten or middle school to high school or college and beyond, all transitioning students deserve a little extra praise this year.



SUBMISSION CHECKLIST:

- Photo of graduate (No yearbook or senior photos.)

- Grad's name

- School's name

- Your relation to the graduate

- Plans after graduation

- Have more fun facts or brag-worthy mentions? Add as many details as you'd like!



Over the coming months, submissions may be shown on NBC Washington's website and social media.



To honor your graduate, please submit your photo and grad information to NBC4T44Grads@nbcuni.com.