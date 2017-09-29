BeKind: Join Our Campaign for Bullying Prevention Month in October

It's a simple message: #BeKind.

NBC4, Apple Federal Credit Union and Francis C. Hammond Middle School of Alexandria City Public Schools are teaming up to help create a culture of kindness and fight bullying in area schools.

We're continuing the popular #BeKind campaign. Write #BeKind on your hands and take a picture -- then tweet it or Instagram it to show that you are joining the cause. Add @nbcwashington and we may use your picture on air or online.

We're starting this in October because it is National Bullying Prevention Month. The month was originally designed as a one-week campaign by the PACER Center, a group that assists young people with disabilities.

Since then, the campaign has expanded into a month-long initiative to fight bullying.

Francis C. Hammond Middle School, of Alexandria City Public Schools, is fighting bullying by creating a culture of kindness. This is the first year that they will participate in Rachel’s Challenge, inspired by the writings of Rachel Scott, the first victim of the 1999 Columbine shootings.



Before her death, Rachel wrote about the need to foster grassroots efforts of kindness not only in schools but also in the surrounding community. She called people to focus on the positive and eliminate an environment where bullying could occur.

Rachel's Challenge assembly will be held on the morning of Oct. 4 at Francis C. Hammond Middle School. Apple Federal Credit Union has been so inspired by the Rachel's Challenge mission that they provided the grant for FCH to participate this year. Apple Federal Credit Union has a strong commitment to students, teachers, and the whole education community in Northern Virginia. They believe creating a culture of kindness plays a significant role in having a positive learning environment.



Join NBC4 and our partners and show us your pictures: #BeKind.