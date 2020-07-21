Apple Federal Credit Union and NBC4 are teaming up and Supporting Our Schools! This year, we’re going virtual with our annual Backpacks 4 Kids campaign and taking it online!



We’re helping teachers at Northern Virginia schools to get the distance learning tools that they need to help their students succeed this year.



You can help support one of these nine schools by making a donation to one of the links below:



Fairfax County School #1 Link Loudoun County School #1 Link Prince William County School #1 Link



Fairfax County School #2 Link Loudoun County School #2 Link Prince William County School #2 Link



Fairfax County School #3 Link Loudoun County School #3 Link Prince William County School #3 Link



On August 11th, Apple Federal Credit Union’s Katie Knight will visit one of these schools in person to deliver their donated items. VOTE HERE to tell us which school district Katie should visit.