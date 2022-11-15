community

Angel Tree: Donate a Toy for DC Area Kids

Angel Tree logo
NBC4

Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program provides kids in need the joy of the holiday season with a gift from their generous community.  

Join NBC4 and Telemundo 44 and donate a new, unwrapped toy now through Dec. 2, 2022, at any M&T Bank location in the Greater Washington region.  

Together we can help bring holiday cheer to kids in our area.  

Special thanks to the Salvation Army National Capital Area CommandM&T Bank and of course to you!

