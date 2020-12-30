Aaron Gilchrist Anchors Last Newscast on NBC4

Aaron Gilchrist anchors his last newscast on NBC4 Wednesday morning before leaving the station he’s called home for nearly 11 years to join NBC News.

Gilchrist’s final newscast caps more than a decade of #Working4You. He’s covered the most significant stories in the D.C. area: Bringing you to inaugurations; celebrating the births of several panda cubs at the National Zoo; keeping you informed on the coronavirus pandemic and playing a key role in examining race in our nation through “Inequality in America” specials.

Misinformation and disinformation campaigns are specifically targeting Black voters, working to confuse people into not voting, experts tell News4. Aaron Gilchrist and Tracee Wilkins speak with diversity strategist Shireen Mitchell and NAACP organizer Wisdom Cole about what to know and what to do.

“It's been an incredible nearly 11 years in Washington working with the talented journalists at NBC4 and being invited into your homes,” Gilchrist said. “Now, the time has come for me to start writing my next chapter.”

Aaron joined News4 in March 2010 as a weekend morning anchor and general assignment reporter. He moved to weekday mornings in April 2012. Gilchrist continues to provide special reports across News4 broadcasts and hosts special programs for the station. He’s been honored with two Emmy awards.

In Gilchrist’s next chapter, he’ll be staying within the NBC family as an anchor for NBC News NOW, the network’s streaming news channel, based in New York.

“It is a bittersweet morning on News4 Today,” his longtime co-anchor Eun Yang said. “We’ve shared a lot of good memories."

Fans on social media shared some of what they will miss:

Definitely a loss! Great humor and presence. All the best awaits his new chapter. — marlyseast (@marlyseast1) December 30, 2020

@eunyangnbc and @nbcaaron’s you two as anchors are such an integral part of my morning. This shakeup actually hit me more than I thought it would, and I never expected to be this sad about people I don’t actually know. Happy that @JummyNBC will be taking over though! — Jeannie (@jb3wishes) December 29, 2020

Enjoyed spending mornings with you! Best of luck in your new job! A loyal viewer. — Khoury1330 (@KhouryPeggy) December 30, 2020

Yang’s new co-anchor is no stranger to NBC4 viewers. Jummy Olabanji will take over the position.