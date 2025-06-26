Prince William County

Dog adoption fees waived at Prince William County animal shelter

The shelter is encouraging people to adopt dogs to help clear out their kennels this weekend.

Dog lovers looking for another family member can adopt a dog from a Northern Virginia animal shelter at no cost this weekend. A local animal shelter is waiving all adoption fees this weekend for anyone who

The Prince William County Animal Services Center is waiving all dog adoption fees on Saturday and Sunday thanks to the organization Prince William Animal Advocates, which is sponsoring the event and covering the costs.

More than 40 dogs are available for adoption, including huskies, beagles and German shepherds.

In a Facebook post, the center said their kennels are full, and the heat is making conditions less than ideal for the dogs.

Adoptions fees are usually $45 for dogs, which includes vaccinations, microchips and a vet exam.

For those looking to adopt, the center is at 14807 Bristow Road in Manassas. Opening hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

