Meet the Connecticut family who runs a sanctuary for special needs senior dogs

The Special Needs Senior Dog Sanctuary was established after Todd Giorgi learned about a 12-year-old pit bull named Chester through a Facebook post. Chester was in need of a home after being diagnosed with cancer and spending eight years in an animal shelter.

Not only did Giorgi adopt Chester, he also founded the sanctuary in the dog's honor to ensure that as many special needs senior dogs as possible receive love and care.

Nestled in Stamford, Connecticut, the sanctuary is managed by Giorgi and his wife Anna Giorgi. The family, which includes Anna and Todd's daughter, Jagger, and son, Lennon, offers unwavering love and support to senior dogs in need.

"I just get to be engulfed in love on a daily basis," Todd said.

At the sanctuary, neglected, senior, elderly, abandoned, sick, and hospice dogs can spend their remaining days in a secure and loving environment.

"We both had this passion to rescue senior dogs and make this their final home," Anna said.

The organization's operations depend on generous donations to meet expenses such as vet bills and medication.

With the help of social media campaigns, the sanctuary has received donations that help the Giorgi family continue rescuing and caring for senior dogs in need of a fur-ever home.

"The gift I give is I try to hold every single dog in my arms, kiss their head, and tell them that they're a good boy or girl and that they're gonna see all of our other dogs at the rainbow bridge," Todd said. "What they give back in terms of gratitude is ten-fold."

