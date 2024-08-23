Clear the Shelters

Is it ok to let your dog sleep on your bed? Yes, but be careful of this potential pitfall

Dogs love beds, but is it a good idea to share it with them?

Any dog owner knows their pup loves hopping up onto the bed, but is it ok to let them do so?

Expert dog trainer Tom Davis says it is ok to let your dog sleep on the bed, but there is a potential problem that owners need to make sure to avoid.

"My answer is, it doesn't really matter as long as you can get your dog off (the bed) when they are older," Davis told NBC Local.

Dogs who become accustomed to sleeping on the bed as puppies will want to do the same when they are fully grown, which could be as big as 100 pounds or more.

"Making sure that you can (say) 'get off,' or 'down,' and that your dog will actually do that so that you don't have a fight when they are 100-plus pounds," Davis added.

