NBCUniversal Local's Clear The Shelters television special will air on NBC stations nationwide, as well as on COZI TV and NBC-owned stations’ streaming channels, starting Friday, Aug. 16.

The 30-minute show celebrates NBC and Telemundo stations’ 10th annual nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, which began Aug. 10 and continues through Sept. 10. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has led to more than one million pet adoptions and raised more than $4.5 million.

Who is hosting this year's Clear The Shelters special?

This year's Clear The Shelters special is hosted by actor, producer and singer-songwriter Amanda Seyfried.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Seyfried has earned more than 70 acting credits since 2004, including the films "Mank," "Mamma Mia!" and "Les Miserables" and series "The Dropout" and "The Crowded Room." She is starring in and executive producing the upcoming Peacock series "Long Bright River," based on the Liz Moore book, in which she plays Mickey, a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis.

What are some highlights of this year's special?

This year’s show marks the 10th anniversary of Clear The Shelters with a look back at some of the adoption stories the initiative helped establish throughout the years. A feature from The Dodo, the animal and pet brand and longtime Clear The Shelters media partner, will highlight one of their "Dodo Dream Dates" featuring actor Maggie Q and a shelter dog.

The program will also highlight Little Shelter’s "Silver Seniors" program, which pairs older pets with loving homes, and the Niagara SPCA’s pizza box and field trip initiative, which "thinks outside the box" to find their shelter pets new homes. Plus, NBC 4 New York’s Lauren Scala details how fostering a shelter pet can be a life-changing experience.

As part of the monthlong milestone campaign, NBC and Telemundo stations nationwide are partnering with more than 1,400 animal shelters and rescues in their communities to promote pet adoption and raise critical funds to support their operations. The 2023 campaign resulted in more than 158,000 adoptions – lifting the all-time adoption total past one million – and raised over $575,000.

How to watch this year's Clear The Shelters special

The special will air on NBC-owned and affiliated stations nationwide and on stations' streaming platforms. Check local listings for dates and times in your area.

Peacock and COZI TV are owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of this station.