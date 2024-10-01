‘Without music, there's nothing': Bowie State's 1st Latino drum major takes the field

From the concert hall to the band room and the field, Bowie State University's Miguel Gasca Ortega is a natural.

The first-ever Latino drum major in Bowie State University marching band history plays and dances to rhythmic melodies, and has since he picked up his first saxophone years ago.

Now, he's taking the field days before the Capital Battle of the Bands, when historically Black colleges and universities fight for bragging rights as the best band in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Music is everything to me," Ortega told News4. "Like without music, there's nothing. Like there's music in everywhere."

Ortega's love for melodic notes was enhanced when he met Bowie State's band director Billy Bennett.

"Mr. Bennet actually came to my classroom in high school talking to recruitment and coming to the band," Ortega said.

According to Bennett, the leadership qualities that Ortega brought to Bowie State were already present.

"Miguel was always one of those students that was playing," Bennett said, emphasizing the enthusiasm. "Playing that saxophone, he played and played."

Now, Ortega is making history as the university's first Latino drum major in the marching band -- one of the band leaders responsible for helping other members get ready for a performance.

"It's actually really inspirational, like, just hearing it," Ortega said. "In the Hispanic culture, music is everything. There's always music everywhere."

Bennett says Miguel earned the opportunity.

"We were looking for leaders," Bennett said. "We look for individuals who have musical background that can conduct a band. He's really into the musical aspects of what we do, and he's just a leader. He just steps up to make things happen."

The Bowie State band is preparing for the Battle of the Bands on Saturday, going head-to-head with some of the best HBCUs in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Ortega says he hopes his story inspires others never to tune out their dreams.

"Keep playing your instrument, that's all I have to say. Just keep playing your instrument," Ortega said. "We're still all the same people, and we should all get to enjoy each other's culture and perspectives because it's truly a good thing."