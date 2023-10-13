Hispanic Heritage Month special: Here's how to watch

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, NBC4 will air a half-hour special on Hispanic culture in our area.

We’ll feature stories that cover history, food, sports and more.

“Los Disturbios de Mount Pleasant” looks at how three days of riots in 1991 transformed D.C.’s Latino community.

We’ll meet the Salvadoran couple behind one of the most celebrated barbecue joints in the D.C. area.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

And we sit down with the executive director of the DC Public Library, the son of Cuban immigrants who once had little interest in reading.

The Hispanic Heritage Month special airs at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. You can watch on News4, on NBCWashington.com and in the NBC Washington app.