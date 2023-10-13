Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

celebrating hispanic heritage

Hispanic Heritage Month special: Here's how to watch

By NBC Washington Staff

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, NBC4 will air a half-hour special on Hispanic culture in our area.

We’ll feature stories that cover history, food, sports and more.

“Los Disturbios de Mount Pleasant” looks at how three days of riots in 1991 transformed D.C.’s Latino community.

We’ll meet the Salvadoran couple behind one of the most celebrated barbecue joints in the D.C. area.

And we sit down with the executive director of the DC Public Library, the son of Cuban immigrants who once had little interest in reading.

Hispanic Heritage Month Sep 13

What is Hispanic Heritage Month and why is it celebrated?

Washington DC 9 hours ago

‘Los Disturbios de Mount Pleasant': How 3 days of riots transformed DC's Latino community

The Hispanic Heritage Month special airs at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. You can watch on News4, on NBCWashington.com and in the NBC Washington app.

