Two Killed in Montgomery County Car Crash

Two people died in a car crash on Park Vista Drive in the Layhill area of Montgomery County Friday.

The vehicle was travelling along Park Vista Drive when it crashed into a parked car and caught fire. The three passengers were pinned in the vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. They used the jaws of life to cut off the roof of the car and evacuate the three people, who all had critical injuries, the fire department said.

They were transported to a trauma center by ambulance. Two have been pronounced dead, while the third person remains in critical condition.

The Montgomery County Police Department will investigate the crash, according to the fire department.