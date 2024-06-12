Southeast DC

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Hillcrest hit-and-run

Police are asking for help in identifying the vehicle.

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter and Jordan Young

One man was killed and a woman seriously injured in a hit-and-run on the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue SE at around 12:30 p.m., police said.

Police are looking for the vehicle, which is described as a light-colored or white Ford Taurus.

“To the person driving this car, we want you to turn yourself in,” said Cmdr. Jaron Hickman with the Metropolitan Police Department. “We want to talk to you. You’re driving a white, late-model Ford Taurus with frontend damage and damage to the windshield. We want you to come talk to us. We need to talk to you.”

The man and woman were hit by the car as they were crossing the road. The woman was found in the road.

The car dragged the man through a parking lot and down to Denver Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.

