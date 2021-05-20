AAPI Heritage Month

AAPI Heritage Month

Asian American Heritage Month Special to Highlight DC-Area Communities

News4’s Eun Yang and Aimee Cho will shine a light on key issues and how to be an ally

By NBC Washington Staff

dance group
NBC Washington

This month we celebrate and recognize the heritage of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. 

A half-hour special on News4 on Saturday, May 22 at 9:30 a.m. will showcase stories of how Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are making a difference in communities in the D.C. area.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

News4’s Eun Yang and Aimee Cho will shine a light on key issues and how to be an ally. We’ll look at a virtual care package offered by the Smithsonian during a year of attacks against Asians, a push to create Asian American Studies programs at colleges, a Polynesian arts group that honors their heritage through dance, and much more.

AAPI Heritage Month May 18

Local Asian American College Students Push for Curriculum Changes

Make It May 18

Designer Vera Wang on Starting Her Company at 40: ‘I Thought Maybe It's Just Too Late for Me'

You can watch on News4 or here, and we’ll post the special here once it airs. 

This article tagged under:

AAPI Heritage MonthAimee ChoAsian AmericansEUN YANGAAPI
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us