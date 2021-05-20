Asian American Heritage Month Special to Highlight DC-Area Communities

This month we celebrate and recognize the heritage of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

A half-hour special on News4 on Saturday, May 22 at 9:30 a.m. will showcase stories of how Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are making a difference in communities in the D.C. area.

Mark your calendars - News4 will be airing a 30 minute special for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month on Saturday, May 22 at 9:30 am! @eunyangnbc and I have been hard at work gathering stories of AAPIs in the DC area doing awesome things. See you then! @nbcwashington #APAHM pic.twitter.com/Vb8iTCBBJO — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) May 16, 2021

News4’s Eun Yang and Aimee Cho will shine a light on key issues and how to be an ally. We’ll look at a virtual care package offered by the Smithsonian during a year of attacks against Asians, a push to create Asian American Studies programs at colleges, a Polynesian arts group that honors their heritage through dance, and much more.

You can watch on News4 or here, and we’ll post the special here once it airs.