Rain, Wind Make for Miserable Day in DC Area

Hold on to your hat! Rain and strong wind gusts made Monday miserable for much of the D.C. area.

The D.C. area could see up to an inch of rain Monday, and to make matters worse, a very strong northeast wind kept the rain in your face all afternoon.

The rain and wind diminished by sunset, though light rain and drizzle will persist overnight into Tuesday morning, and a wind advisory for D.C. and surrounding areas was extended until 7 p.m. Monday.

Winds were strongest during the morning and midday hours.

About 2 p.m. a tree fell on a house in Annandale, Virginia. A day care center is run out of the house, but the children were in the basement and no one was injured, according to Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. The children were taken out of the house.

In Bethesda, Maryland, a large tree fell at the intersection of Falling Oak Drive and Bradley Boulevard, knocking down power lines. Bradley is closed between Greentree Road and Huntington Parkway. Utility crews are making repairs.

High temperatures were expected to approach 50 Monday morning before dropping to the mid-40s for most of the day.

