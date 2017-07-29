WEATHER ALERT: Flood Warnings in Effect in Md., Va., DC

Streets have flooded throughout the area. Remember: Never drive through flooded water.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for parts of Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., on Saturday.









The warnings in Maryland is for east central Prince George's County until 2:30 p.m. and central Anne Arundel County until 2 p.m. Saturday.

In Prince George’s County, the Western Branch near Upper Marlboro is in flood. The Water Street bridge is covered by water.



In Anne Arundel County, state highway officials reported flooding along Bell Branch. This water will drain into the South River.

Some locations that may experience flooding include, Crofton, Parole, Edgewater, Riva and Crownsville.

The warning in Virginia is for central Fairfax County until 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Stream gauges indicate flooding is occurring on the Accotink Creek near Annandale. Other streams in the area may also be experiencing flooding.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Annandale, Springfield, Vienna, Mantua, Burke, Merrifield, West Springfield, Dunn Loring, North Springfield and Ravensworth.

The warning for Washington is for the north central part of D.C. until noon Saturday. Stream gauges indicate flooding is occurring along Rock Creek. Other streams in the area may also be experiencing flooding.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Howard University, Adams Morgan, Silver Spring, Rock Creek, National Zoo and The Mall.

Hawlings River at Sandy Spring and the Northwest Branch Anacostia River at Colesville are both in minor flood stage. Seneca Creek at Dawsonville, affecting Montgomery County, is also at a minor flood stage.

Please use caution when traveling around on Saturday morning as several roads are still shut down due to high standing water. A flash flood watch will remain for the D.C. area until 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.