A Transportation Security Administration screener at Boston's Logan Airport made a huge catch at checked baggage on Sunday.

TSA spokesperson Michael McCarthy tweeted a photo of a screener posing with a lobster weighing more than 20 pounds.

According to a later tweet, the lobster was traveling in a cooler in checked baggage. It was "allowed to continue," McCarthy said.

