Facebook Is Working on Letting You Type With Your Brain

    AP Photo/Noah Berger
    Conference workers speak in front of a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.

    Facebook on Wednesday unveiled a research project that will allow people to type using their thoughts, or hear through their skin, NBC News reported.

    Such a product could allow the deaf and blind to communicate more easily — or allow everyone else "to type five times faster than you can on a smartphone," according to Regina Dugan, the head of Facebook's Building 8 research.

    These efforts raise hard questions related to patient privacy, as any brain-to-text system will essentially read a person's unspoken thoughts.

    Dugan, speaking at the company's annual developer conference in San Jose, California, acknowledged some of these issues in her talk, which was laced with terms more akin to a science fiction movie or a conversation among physicists.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 38 minutes ago
