Facebook Hits 2 Billion Users, Zuckerberg Says

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg became emotional during his commencement speech at Harvard when discussing a high school student who is an undocumented immigrant.

What's cooler than one billion? Two billion.

That's how many users Facebook has, founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Tuesday in a post on the site.

"We're making progress connecting the world, and now let's bring the world closer together," he wrote.



That means more than one quarter of the world is on the gigantic social media site that Zuckerberg founded in his Harvard dorm room in 2004. The United Nations estimated the world population at 7.4 billion in 2015.

Facebook hit the one billion-user mark in 2012, and in 2015, that same number used the platform in a single day.

This February, Zuckerberg wrote in a long manifesto that he wanted to use Facebook to bring people closer together rather than simply connecting them.

"Across the world there are people left behind by globalization, and movements for withdrawing from global connection," Zuckerberg wrote.

It falls to his company to "develop the social infrastructure to give people the power to build a global community that works for all of us," he said.