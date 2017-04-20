Washington Redskins Announce 2017 Schedule

The Washington Redskins have announced their 2017 schedule.

Preseason:

Thursday, Aug. 10 at Baltimore Ravens (NBC4/CSN) - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19 vs. GREEN BAY PACKERS (NBC4/CSN) - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27 vs. CINCINNATI BENGALS - 4:30 p.m

Thursday, Aug. 31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC4/CSN) - 7:30 p.m.

Regular Season:

Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES - 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17 at Los Angeles Rams - 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. OAKLAND RAIDERS - 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 2 at Kansas City Chiefs - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8 BYE

Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS - 1:00 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 23 at Philadelphia Eagles - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. DALLAS COWBOYS - 4:25 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5 at Seattle Seahawks - 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS - 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 19 at New Orleans Saints - 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. NEW YORK GIANTS - 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 30 at Dallas Cowboys - 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers - 4:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. ARIZONA CARDINALS - 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24 vs. DENVER BRONCOS - 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 at New York Giants - 1:00 p.m.

Some of the game times are subject to flexible scheduling, the team said.