The Ivan “Pudge’ Rodriquez Field at Mason District Park is the second Legacy Field that is part of the Nationals Dream Foundation program.

New Baseball Hall of Fame member Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez and the Washington Nationals join with others to dedicate a newly-renovated park in Annandale, Virginia.

“Washington may not have been the place I played the longest, but I enjoyed every minute of my time with the team and in the D.C. area,” Rodriquez said. “I was honored when they approached me about the field project and am thrilled to help provide a place for D.C.-area children to play baseball for years to come.”

The Nationals Dream Foundation has a goal of renovating one youth baseball or softball field in the Washington, D.C., region, each year. The first, Ryan Zimmerman Field at the Randall Recreation Center, was completed in April 2016.

Ivan “Pudge” Rodríguez Field will accommodate both 46/60 and 50/70 styles of youth baseball play and will serve the surrounding community by hosting Mason District Little League games.