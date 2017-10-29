Redskins Face 'Must Win' With 'Mind-Boggling' Injuries

Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins gets hit by defensive end Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at FedEx Field on October 29, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After their Week 6 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Washington Redskins had a winning record and realistic division title hopes. Two weeks later, there’s “must win” talk from the battered squad.

That can happen when you lose two games in a row, but there’s more. Not just back-to-back setbacks, but losses against NFC East rivals including Sunday’s 33-19 contest against the Dallas Cowboys at rainy FedEx Field. Not just about losses to division foes, but games in which the team’s injury list grew longer than Santa’s.

This isn’t completely a matter of whether Washington’s offensive execution and defensive plan was naughty or nice. The ground game had a season-low 49 yards while Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 150 yards and touchdowns. The Redskins special teams sputtered as a blocked field goal swung momentum toward Dallas.

For many postgame, whether among the injured or those still standing, thoughts and comments were more philosophical and involved plenty of head scratching.

“I’ve never seen something like this before,” cornerback Josh Norman said of the relentless injuries

“It makes me sick to my stomach,” said center Spencer Long, one of the three starting offensive lineman ruled out before kickoff.

“The situation this team was put in, it would be hard to make up something like this,” said Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams after watching a random group of big men work together on the offensive line.

Sadly, for Williams and the Redskins, the recent run of injuries, particularly at offensive line, tight end and in the secondary is fact. Fiction is thinking Washington’s season is over with nine games left. Yet with the horror show otherwise known as the injury report, there becomes a point of wondering what this squad can do.

“It is mind boggling,” head coach Jay Gruden said specifically of the offensive line’s injuries, which grew Sunday with starting left guard Shawn Lauvao (stinger) and third string left tackle T.J. Clemmings (ankle) going out.

Gruden easily could have directed his bewildered comment to the loss tight ends Jordan Reed and Niles Paul in game. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland reinjured his knee during Friday’s practice and didn’t play Sunday. Defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis fractured his hand. Several others met with the training staff.

Forget strategy and fundamentals. Gruden’s focus is simply about manpower.

“I just want these guys to get well. That’s all I care about,” the coach said. “If we can get those guys dressed up (to) play and compete.”

While Long (knee) considers himself day-to-day, Williams may take a longer view. Washington’s top offensive player has never dealt with an injury like his current torn left kneecap. With the injury not improving and after consultation with the training staff, he chose rest this week. The hope is time away from the game will help get him back sooner and avoid surgery.

That decision is to be determined. It’s clear now Williams is miserable watching especially with several new faces on the line thrown into the deep end.

“It sucks man, its torture. I hate watching from the sidelines. I hate watching the game, period,” Williams said. “You want to be out there with your teammates. You want to feel like you’re part of something.”

Tyler Catalina, one of two rookies receiving their first NFL starts, replaced Clemmings at left tackle after opening the game at right guard. Others players signed this week entered the lineup by necessity.

“Watching all your friends in battle and you can’t do anything to help them,” Williams continued. “Obviously, you can say little things here and there, but during the game, everything is going so fast. Those little tips and tales you can tell them don’t really [sink] in especially with somebody who hasn’t had a lot of playing experience.”

The Redskins will meet the Seattle Seahawks (5-2) this coming Sunday. They will compete by nature. Whether they’re competitive may come down to who can go.

Considering the current slide and the 3-4 record, Sunday’s game takes on more importance than just the next game.

"A must win? Yes. Next week is a must win,” inside linebacker Zach Brown blurted out to a reporter.

Norman missed the previous two games with a rib injury. Dallas barely tested him, which worked out for the cornerback considering he felt progressively worse as the game went on. Like many of teammates, Norman struggled wrapping his mind around the injuries and the overall situation. Though not prepared to follow Brown’s must-win lead, he wasn’t far behind.

“If we’re 4-4, that would be awesome,” Norman said. “Considering our injuries on the offensive line and safety and the secondary, yes, we’ll take it.”

Ben Standig talks Wizards daily on the Locked on Wizards podcast, covers the Redskins for BreakingBurgundy.com and tweets way too much via @benstandig.