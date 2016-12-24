Redskins Outside Looking In For Playoffs; Face Bears

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 13: Tanard Jackson #36 of the Washington Redskins is tackled short of the goal by Ryan Mundy #21 and Shea McClellin #50 of the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 13, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Redskins defeated the Bears 24-21. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Washington Redskins are in must-win territory if they hope to play in the NFL postseason. The Chicago Bears don’t have a chance at the playoffs but are willing to play spoilers to finish out the season.

The Redskins (7-6-1) have a 26 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight forecast. The offensive passing game has been working but will be going up against a Bears (3-11) defense that is ranked 10th in yards per play.

A win today for Washington, couples with losses by the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could set the team up for a win-or-out game next week against the New York Giants. The Redskins defense will need to make stops this week and next to continue the team’s season.

** STORY UPDATED WITH SCORING PLAYS AS THEY HAPPEN **