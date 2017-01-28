For people who have wanted to follow in the footsteps of former president, the Washington Nationals will give them a chance but only if they go really fast.

The Nationals are looking for those who want to be Racing Presidents for the upcoming season. Tryouts are scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 29, starting at 9 a.m. at the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy.

Aspiring Racing Presidents will have to perform a freestyle dance, run a 40-yard dash and race twice from center field to first base while in costume. The tryouts are by invitation only, and participants have been selected from a pool of applicants.

The Racing Presidents have been around since 2006. The 12-feet tall presidential mascots represent five former presidents, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, and William Taft.

In addition to their park duties, the Racing Presidents also promote the team and join in community efforts around the D.C. Metro area.